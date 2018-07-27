In pictures: Maidenhead Beach makes return to Norden Farm

Youngsters who have just broken up from school have been enjoying the summer weather by heading down to the beach – in Maidenhead.

The Maidenhead Beach at Norden Farm opened its doors to the public on Tuesday with about 250 turning up with their towels and flip-flops.

This year the beach has a tropical paradise theme, inspired by Goa, with hammocks and hanging silk cloths.

The beach was designed by artists and then a team of technicians and volunteers, along with four young creatives aged 15-18, spent a week putting it all together.

The beach itself contains 15 tonnes of sand, and the beachside tables and cafes provide people with somewhere to relax with a snack.

There is also an indoor sensory room where visitors can spend a cool moment out of the sun.

Within the room is an evolving art exhibition. Children can ‘fish’ a paper fish from the pool, decorate it, and pin it up on the wall.

Sally Worman, marketing manager at Norden Farm, said: “As always the families have flocked to it and absolutely loved it, the children got stuck in straight away.

“We have had babies right up to grandparents.”

The Maidenhead Beach at Norden Farm is open through the summer until Sunday, September 4.