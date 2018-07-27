Councillors approve extra £2.6m for asbestos removal at leisure centre site

More than £2million will be spent by the council to remove several thousand cubic metres of asbestos from the site a leisure centre is set to be built on.

Councillors agreed unanimously to spend £2.6m on top of the £32m it is already committed to spending on the new Braywick Leisure Centre at a full council meeting on Thursday.

A total of 5,650 cubic metres of white asbestos was found in the ground where the centre is set to be built, despite 60 trenches being dug previously to try and detect hazards.

The extra money is required to get rid of the asbestos safely and with minimal delay to work on the site.

The leisure centre is expected to be completed by Easter 2020.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield) was in support of the spend but expressed disbelief that the asbestos had not been found by the council contractor digging the trenches.

He said: “I am in support of the leisure centre, it’s a good place to put it but this is 5,600 cubic metres of asbestos and hazardous materials on a site that used to be landfill. My concern here is that 60 holes were dug and it wasn’t discovered – there’s a lot of it. Should we be paying this bill? Or should the contractor who surveyed the site pay it? Because it’s a significant bill to be paying.”

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Cookham) cabinet member for finance, revealed that the contingency fund for the centre, which had initially been set at about £3.2m, was already down to about £500,000. When questioned on whether the fund would be increased, he said: “On this occasion, an unusual circumstance has arisen and it will be dealt with. When and if further circumstances arise we will deal with them as well.”

Cllr Saunders also vowed to investigate the details of the contract with the contractors responsible for the trenches to see if it would be possible to send them the bill.