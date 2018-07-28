Public get chance to have say on St Cloud Way plans

Hundreds of people went to view plans for a major town centre housing development last week.

A total of 419 people went to the Nicholsons Centre to see the plans for the 600 homes proposed for St Cloud Way.

The plans are currently in a very early stage, and the purpose of the consultation on Thursday was to allow residents and people who work in the area to tell the developers their hopes for the project.

A major feature of the site is a ‘green corridor’ between Cookham Road and Holmanleaze, linking Kidwells Park with The Moor.

The Magnet Leisure Centre and Tenpin Bowling are being demolished to make way for the project.

Malcolm Wood, project director for Countryside, the joint venture developer, said: “It’s a good start for the town centre and we can make a real difference to the area. Kidwells is a fantastic green space and The Moor is a fantastic green space but they feel disconnected, we want to change that.

“People may be opposed to this but we are keen to find out if it is a good idea to create better links between the two spaces.”

The development aims to increase public realm spaces, with more pedestrian and cycle routes.

Although the plans have not yet addressed the type of homes to be built, Mr Wood said that the developers are aware of the council’s 30 per cent target for affordable homes, adding that Countryside has met that target in its plans for the York Road redevelopment.

He also said that he was aware of the Hindu Society and Maidenhead Community Centre. It has been suggested that both groups will be re-housed in units in St Cloud Way but Mr Wood said that plans are not yet at the stage to say whether they will be accommodated or not.

Not all the people at the consultation were convinced by the new plans. George Svonja, a Holyport resident, is concerned with traffic in the town centre and fears the new development will not help.

He said: “I think it is going to cause congestion. It used to take me five minutes to get to work in the town centre. Crossrail hasn’t even arrived yet, Maidenhead is going to become a parking lot. Traffic is going to be horrific.”