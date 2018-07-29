Volunteers honoured at Maidenhead Child Contact Centre celebration

A celebration was held to mark 25 years of Maidenhead Child Contact Centre’s work helping children see parents they have been separated from.

The free service, provided solely by volunteers, has been able to set up more than 2,000 meetings thanks to donations from charitable organisations. This week it received £500 from Advertiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust.

The celebration, attended by about 50 people, followed an AGM on Thursday.

Special guests included the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker, Phyllis Sigsworth and Ian Bentley.

Phyllis was involved with the centre from the outset and Ian was the first co-ordinator. Phyllis was presented with a certificate by the High Sheriff acknowledging her 25-year commitment.

The chairman, Charles Elly, thanked all the volunteers and the organisations which had funded the centre, in particular the United Reformed Church, which has hosted the centre throughout its existence.

The centre is open two Saturdays a month. To make an application go to www.maidenheadccc.org.uk