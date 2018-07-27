Leylandii tree fire set off by burning rubbish

Six leylandii trees were set ablaze in Desborough Crescent last night (Thursday), after someone started burning rubbish nearby.

Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Windsor were called to the scene at 9.10pm and spent 45 minutes putting out the burning trees, which were about 20 ft tall.

“The flames were higher than the house,” said crew manager Paul Strudwicke, from Maidenhead Fire Station.

“People were burning rubbish near the trees, they just didn’t appreciate how dry it was,” he added.

No one was injured.