'Underused' Maidenhead Magistrates' Court set to close

The town’s magistrates’ court is set to be shut down after it was found to be underused and not delivering value for money.

Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court, in Bridge Road, sat for only a quarter of its available hours in the last financial year according to the Ministry of Justice, while other Berkshire courts retained additional capacity.

In the future, services will be moved to Reading Magistrates’ Court, High Wycombe Magistrates’ and County Court and Staines Magistrates’ Court.

The decision came after a consultation earlier this year, which assessed the value of keeping the court and seven others across the country open.

Travel to the nearest courts was considered before the final decision was made.

The money from the sale of the building will be reinvested into the justice system.

David Gauke, Lord Chancellor, said: “We must ensure we use public money effectively and make decisions in the best interest of the wider justice system.

“All money raised from the sale of these buildings will be reinvested into the justice system, and we want to reassure communities that those affected by closures will have access to alternative courts.”

In response to the closure of the court and others around the country, Christina Blacklaws, president of solicitor representative body The Law Society, said: “We do not agree with the court closures while Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) are still deciding on the future estates model for courts and tribunals.

“HMCTS should now pause all court closures until they have decided on the future of the courts and tribunals estates.”