Pensioners enjoy trip on the Thames thanks to Rotary

A group of senior citizens were treated to an afternoon trip along the Thames courtesy of Maidenhead Rotary Club.

The annual event, arranged by the community services committee of the club, saw most of the 57 guests collected from their homes and driven to the launch point at Jenner’s Cafe on Wednesday, July 11.

They enjoyed a two-and-a-half hour round trip from Maidenhead to Cookham, cruising by Boulters and Cookham locks.

Tea and coffee was served and Rotary partners and volunteers provided sandwiches, cakes and jelly with ice cream.

Jim Howles, chairman of the community committee at Maidenhead Rotary Club, said: “The weather was excellent, not too hot and with the right amount of sunshine to show off Maidenhead and Cookham riverside to best effect.

“The guests particularly enjoyed going north, up river, for a change and when driven home were most appreciative of a great afternoon out.”