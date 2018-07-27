Firefighters tackle woodland fire in The Thicket

A passing walker spotted a fire in the woods in The Thicket yesterday evening (Thursday).

A fire engine and an off-road vehicle were called from Maidenhead Fire Station at about 7pm to find about 50 square metres of burning grass and shrubs.

Firefighters spent about 40 minutes tackling the fire near the A404, which they believe was started accidentally.

Crew manager Paul Strudwicke said the damage could have been turned into ‘a major fire’ had a walker not spotted it early on.