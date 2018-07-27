Firefighters tackle woodland fire in The Thicket

09:56AM, Friday 27 July 2018
A passing walker spotted a fire in the woods in The Thicket yesterday evening (Thursday).
A fire engine and an off-road vehicle were called from Maidenhead Fire Station at about 7pm to find about 50 square metres of burning grass and shrubs.
Firefighters spent about 40 minutes tackling the fire near the A404, which they believe was started accidentally.
Crew manager Paul Strudwicke said the damage could have been turned into ‘a major fire’ had a walker not spotted it early on.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A total of 10 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow.