Town centre houses to make way for car park

A block of vacant town centre buildings in ‘poor condition’ could be torn down and replaced by car parking.

The properties in York Road, opposite the entrance to Maidenhead United, are owned by developer Shanly Homes, which has told the council it wants to demolish most of them.

All of the buildings except for the Anchor pub will be replaced with parking, with a view to further development on the site in the future. The Anchor is not affected by the plans and will remain as is.

Shanly Homes intends for the site to be part of the ‘York Road Opportunity Area’ redevelopment.

“These buildings have been vacant for many years and are in poor condition,” a statement submitted on behalf of Shanly Homes says.

“This application seeks the demolition of the former residential terrace to allow the majority of the site to be cleared to provide additional car parking in the town centre pending future development.”

The block, which has been fenced off, has become notorious with some Maidonians and earned the moniker ‘death row’.

Martin McNamee, of the Maidenhead Civic Society, welcomed the extra parking but questioned what the ‘future development’ will entail.

“It raises as many questions as it answers,” he said.

He added there had been an ‘assumption’ the properties were ‘beyond redemption’ which needed explaining.

But he said: “It is good, because we need parking.”

A spokeswoman for Shanly Homes said: “The Anchor Pub is situated within the York Road opportunity area which is due to be redeveloped by Countryside in association with RBWM property company and Shanly Homes.

“Countryside have submitted a planning application for the RBWM property company land and Shanly Homes have submitted an application for the redevelopment of the Desborough Bowls Club and are about to submit an application for 23 – 33 York Road.

“This will enable the York Road opportunity area to be considered as a whole.”