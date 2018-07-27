Eco-friendly group set up to cut plastic waste in Maidenhead

A group of eco-friendly volunteers are on a mission to stamp out plastic waste.

Maidenhead Conservative Association members Patricia Buck and Donna Stimson set up Maidenhead Challenging Plastic to encourage residents to do more to protect the environment.

Working alongside the council, the group is looking to introduce a free water bottle refill scheme to the town centre.

The group hopes to get restaurants and cafes to sign up to the Refill app which allows passers-by to fill up their water bottles for free, cutting plastic waste.

A meeting has also been arranged with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss ways the town can be more eco-friendly.

Donna, of Boulters Lane, said: “We just want to encourage people to look after Maidenhead.

“I’ve lived here for 25 years and I love it and I think everyone in the group feels the same.”

On Monday, volunteers sprinkled some of their leftover water on freshly planted trees on the banks of the town centre waterways.

Donna said: “We would encourage anyone with a thirsty looking tree outside their property in this hot weather to go outside with any leftover water and give it to the tree.”

Email donna.s.stimson@gmail.com or patricia@patriciabuck.com to get involved.