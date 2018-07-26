SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to two blazing trees in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were called to a blaze in Ashton Place in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday).

    A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at 12.47am and found two trees well alight.

    The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

     

     

