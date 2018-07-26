Firefighters called to two blazing trees in Maidenhead

03:27PM, Thursday 26 July 2018
Firefighters were called to a blaze in Ashton Place in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday).
A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at 12.47am and found two trees well alight.
The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes.
