PICTURE SPECIAL: Maidenhead Festival 2018

Kidwells Park was transformed into a one-stop shop for live music and entertainment as the Maidenhead Festival returned at the weekend.

Thousands turned up for the free community event, with musicians and performers from across the town seizing the chance to show off their talents.

On Saturday (Jul21) the main stage featured routines from Dance Inspired, an acoustic set from singer Tara Deane and a surprise performance from magician Jamie Raven.

The Britain’s Got Tot Talent runner-up demonstrated his cunning sleight of hand and shared some of the secrets behind his tricks during his set.

He told the Advertiser: “If you look at everyone they’re all smiling, the sun is shining and the fact that everyone’s having such a good time makes it a real pleasure to perform.”

A performance by the Ultimate Beatles took crowds back to the glory days of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band before a fireworks display rounded off the evening.

Alongside the music, the younger festivalgoers grabbed their buckets and spades and delved into the pop-up beach with the circus tent also offering an array of acts from belly dancing to circus workshops.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter added: “It’s probably the biggest turnout we’ve ever had, particularly during the day.

“The circus shows have been packed out and I don’t think the beach has seen so much before either.

“The most entertaining part of the day for me would have to be when the Booksmart Bear and the Festival Fox did a dance-off with the former Maidenhead Advertiser editor inside.”

Fans favourite Kevin Cruise got the crowds on their feet on Sunday evening with his cabaret inspired set before Johnny Mack took the audience on a pop journey with his George Michael tribute act to cap off a jam-packed weekend.