Headteacher bids farewell to Claires Court Junior Boys

The headteacher of Claires Court Junior Boys is leaving after 21 years at the school.

Justin Spanswick, who has been the headteacher at the school, in Ridgeway, for the last five years, has just completed his final term.

He is set become the executive headteacher at Claires Courts, overseeing matters at all six of their sites.

Mr Spanswick will officially remain in the role until the academic year ends on Friday, August 31, before handing over to incoming head Dean Richards in September.

Mr Spanswick said: “I am delighted to welcome Dean to the Claires Court community and I know that he will bring a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and integrity to the role of head teacher.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him as we move the school on to its next stage of development.

“I would also like to thank my staff, parents and pupils for such a wonderful send off as it has been such an enjoyable five years looking after this wonderful school and I am very grateful that I am not going too far.”