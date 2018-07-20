Activists hold town centre protest against Government badger culling policy

About 100 people took to the town centre on Saturday to march against the Government’s badger culling policy.

Organised by the Badger Trust, protesters gathered with signs and banners in Kidwells Park and the High Street.

Carol Samuel, a badger protection campaigner and local event organiser, said: “It was quite successful.

“We had a lot of people who seemed genuinely concerned when we were walking round the town and giving us the thumbs up.

“It was very positive.”

In March, the Government started a consultation into badger control in Berkshire and other counties in the south of England amid fears of bovine TB being transmitted to cattle.

Carol said: “It is absolutely right that we bring the anti-cull movement to the Prime Minister’s constituency of Maidenhead.

“In the next few weeks we could see licences issued for the killing of thousands of badgers in Berkshire as a direct result of her Government’s decision to expand the badger cull – in the face of huge public, scientific and political opposition.”

Dominic Dyer, CEO of the Badger Trust and British wildlife advocate at the Born Free Foundation, gave a short speech in the town centre.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it was ‘pursuing a wide range of interventions’ to tackle bovine TB. It said Professor Sir Charles Godfray has been commissioned to review the strategy and an evidence-based report detailing the report’s findings will be published in due course. It added the Randomised Badger Culling Trial (RBCT) which ran between 1997 and 2005 provides scientific evidence that badger culling in areas with high incidences of bovine TB reduces levels of the disease.

Carol also said that badgers were dying from dehydration in the heatwave and urged readers to leave out water.