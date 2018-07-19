Petition for crossing on 'deadly' Braywick Road reaches 1,000 signatures

A petition for a new pedestrian crossing on a ‘deadly’ road has received near ‘unanimous’ support, according to one councillor, after amassing more than 1,000 signatures.

A campaign was started for a pedestrian crossing on Braywick Road in April.

Cars often travel faster than the 40mph speed limit, with vehicles recorded going as fast as 78mph along the dual carriageway.

Residents say they often get in the car to go to nearby Braywick Park rather than risk crossing the busy four-lane road.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield), who has been campaigning for a safe crossing, said that, when going door to door, he has met only three people who do not support it.

He said: “This is the strongest local support I have ever seen for something; it’s absolutely incredible.

“This is as good as unanimous for the whole population in Rushington Avenue, Walker Road and all the nearby cul-de-sacs.

“The highest speed vehicles have been recorded coming down here is 78mph – it’s deadly.”

The online and paper petitions for the crossing have received 1,041 signatures at the time the Advertiser went to press, although not all of these have been formally verified yet.

Cllr Hill plans to do one final door-knocking push this weekend, with the aim of reaching 1,100 signatures.

The petition requires 1,000 verified signatures to be brought before full council, which Cllr Hill is confident can happen by September.

Although Cllr Hill and the campaigners want some form of road crossing, it is not clear yet what the best option will be.

Along with a standard traffic-light controlled crossing, a footbridge with ramps for wheelchair users or even with lifts have been suggested. A ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout that prioritises pedestrians and cyclists at the entrance to Braywick Park has also been touted.

To see the petition visit petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/BraywickCrossing/