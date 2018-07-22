Freemason group donates £2k to Alzheimers Dementia Support

A £2,000 donation was made to a Maidenhead-based dementia charity by a freemason group.

Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) was presented with a cheque by Barry Palmer of Sir Hugh Myddleton Masonic Lodge on Monday, July 9.

The presentation took place at a weekly Monday drop-in session at the High Street Methodist Church in Maidenhead, where dementia sufferers and carers meet to socialise and exchange advice. The group gives constructive practical guidance to those directly or indirectly affected by dementia to help them cope better.

Nysa Harris, director of operations at ADS, said: “As a local charity where every penny is made to count, such a substantial donation will enable us to make a real difference to those in our community whose lives are affected by dementia.”