Absolutely Karting adds dual-seat kart for children with disabilities

12:00PM, Saturday 21 July 2018
A go-kart centre in Maidenhead has developed a new kart for special needs and disabled children.
Absolutely Karting Maidenhead has built a new dual-seated kart, thanks to a £6,000 grant from the Openwork Foundation, which helps children develop coordination and spatial awareness skills.
David Brind of Absolutely Leisure said: “We believe that go-karting is an experience for everyone so we want to make it more accessible.
“Due to the adaptability of the additional kart we will be able to let them have a go at driving or control the pedals or steering wheel, allowing them to feel the thrill and enjoy a safe racing experience.”
Free monthly sessions will run on Saturday mornings at the site in Howarth Road.
Children from the age of eight will be driven by a trained member of staff at the sessions,
The future aim is to allow parents and carers to take to the wheel and drive their own children around the tracks.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A total of 10 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow.