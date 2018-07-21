Absolutely Karting adds dual-seat kart for children with disabilities

A go-kart centre in Maidenhead has developed a new kart for special needs and disabled children.

Absolutely Karting Maidenhead has built a new dual-seated kart, thanks to a £6,000 grant from the Openwork Foundation, which helps children develop coordination and spatial awareness skills.

David Brind of Absolutely Leisure said: “We believe that go-karting is an experience for everyone so we want to make it more accessible.

“Due to the adaptability of the additional kart we will be able to let them have a go at driving or control the pedals or steering wheel, allowing them to feel the thrill and enjoy a safe racing experience.”

Free monthly sessions will run on Saturday mornings at the site in Howarth Road.

Children from the age of eight will be driven by a trained member of staff at the sessions,

The future aim is to allow parents and carers to take to the wheel and drive their own children around the tracks.