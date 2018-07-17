Maidenhead woman running four ultra marathons in memory of her brother

By the time the sun sets on her 47th birthday, Elisa Harris will have run nearly 180 miles at four separate events in memory of her brother.

A member of Maidenhead Athletic Club who has run the London and Brighton marathons, Elisa took up the challenge to run four ultra marathons to raise money for charity, The Mix.

It is a one-stop-shop of support services for young people that Elisa wishes had been available to her brother, Iain, when he was that age. Iain was 41 when he died in 2016.

Elisa said: “He had struggled with depression as a teenager and suicide attempts along with addiction issues for many years.”

She added: “I just think it’s fantastic that there’s one charity out there for young people and when I saw that it resonated with me. There are so many youngsters out there that need help and if they help just one person it has to be worthwhile.”

An ultra marathon is defined as any distance run that is more than 31.5 miles, or 50km.

Elisa, who lives in Moorland Way, took part in her first event, the Weald Challenge 50km Ultra Trail in Sussex, on Sunday, June 10 followed by Race to the King 50km at the South Downs on Saturday, June 23.

Her third was Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones on Sunday, which starts at the Chilterns and finishes at the North Wessex Downs. Speaking after Sunday’s event, which took Elisa 15 hours to complete, she said: “It went really well. It was hard, it was 30 degrees, it was tough.”

She added: “Several times, especially this weekend , if I’m out I’m out there and having a moment of self-doubt, I come back several times to why I’m doing it.”

On Saturday, September 8, Elisa will celebrate her 47th birthday by running 50km in the Thames Path Challenge.

As always she will be supported by her husband, Simon Harris, and mum, Hazel.

Elisa added: “She’s been a huge support, I don’t know how she stays so strong.”

Elisa is also raising money for Alzheimer’s UK. To donate go to www.justgiving.com/companyteams/ElisaSummerUltras