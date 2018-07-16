Public consultation held over plans to relocate Forest Bridge School

A public consultation over a new site for a specialist school for children with autism was held at Maidenhead Rugby Club on Thursday.

Forest Bridge School, a free school, plans to build on land at Maidenhead Target Shooting Club in Braywick Road.

The school was opened in September 2015 by three parents with autistic children after they were granted permission from the government’s Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). It is currently based at the former home of Oldfield Primary School in Chiltern Road.

The current site is not considered entirely appropriate for the needs of the school’s children and was only intended to be a temporary measure.

Councillors approved a lease agreement with the school for it to relocate to Braywick Park in March 2017.

The project to build the new school building is being led by the Kier Group, planning company TP Bennett and architect Haverstock.

TP Bennett planning consultant, Mike Ibbott, explained that the Royal Borough’s local plan has been take into consideration and pre-application discussions have also taken place with the council’s planning officers.

Thursday was an opportunity for local people to find out more about the build and any feedback was welcomed.

Mr Ibbott said: “There’s nothing worse than a letter dropping through the letterbox about something you know nothing about.

“It’s a great investment of our time to get the local community involved but that’s not to say there won’t be people against it. That’s their prerogative.”

Mr Ibbott said that the plans will be submitted in August and he hopes they will go to planning committee in late November.

The school currently has between 50-60 children from reception through to 16 years old. The new school would enable them to take on up to 96 children.