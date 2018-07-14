Primary school pupils take on Mighty Maths challenge

Key Stage One children raced to answer questions at a Mighty Maths Rotary competition.

Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, saw groups of three pupils from 19 Royal Borough schools take part in the competition, which is now in its third year.

Each group put their heads together and their

numeracy skills to the test by answering challenges before running to get the next.

The winning team was Cheapside School in Ascot, which received gold winner certificates and book vouchers.

Silver certificate winners were given to Braywick Court School and Cookham Dean Primary School won bronze certificates.

Mayor Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill), Mayoress Laura Lion and Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), the cabinet member for children’s services attended the event.

Yashpaul Anderson, of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, said: “They stressed the importance of broadening the experience of maths beyond this competition as it also has long-term economic impacts for productivity and employment opportunities.”