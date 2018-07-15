Furze Platt beavers take part in first ever camp

Beavers had a wild time as they enjoyed their first ever camp.

The group of about 40 six and seven-year-olds were taken on a trip to Marion’s Meadow, near Cookham, where they took part in numerous activities and got to spend the night in tents.

The children were not deterred by the searing hot weather on Saturday and Sunday, and some clever reworking of the schedule meant that their hike was moved to the cool of the evening.

The youngsters took part in a whole range of games and activities, including making models, building bug hotels and playing water games.

They were also taught about inclusion and understanding disabilities, with sign-language activities, and all the beavers earned their disability awareness badges.

Shelley Hopper, of Furze Platt Beavers, said: “It was really good fun, everyone really enjoyed themselves, but putting up 28 tents was absolutely exhausting.”

