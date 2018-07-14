One week to go until Maidenhead Festival

With just over one week to go until the Maidenhead Festival, the final preparations are under way to make the event the biggest yet.

The weekend of Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 will see music from a variety of performers, street food from across the world, a circus, stalls, beach and family-friendly rides.

New to the festival this year will be Showstopper Babies, which will be in the Big Top on Sunday at 11.15am and 1.45pm.

The sessions are sing along and sensory classes, using the sights and sounds of the theatre world, as well as nursery rhymes and songs.

Showstopper Babies owner Mairi Bryan said: “I can’t wait to entertain the little ones at the Maidenhead Festival this year.

“It is such a fabulous event bringing all communities and families together in one amazing weekend.”

Maidenhead’s biggest free event will once again be welcoming Traylen’s Funfairs, with a big wheel, helter-skelter, tea-cup rides and ghost train to enjoy.

There’s also the inflatable fun zone to look forward to with giant bouncy castles, slides, zorbs, minesweeper and of course the rodeo challenge.

On stage, more bands have been added to this year’s line-up, including the return of Peerless Pirates with an eclectic mix of Eighties indie, sea shanties, rockabilly, surf-rock and spaghetti western soundtracks on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will see The Marrables, a five-piece band from Windsor and Canterbury, perform.

New to the Maidenhead Festival this year, the group formed in 2007 and are regulars are many festivals in the Kent area.