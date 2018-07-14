Swimmers take the plunge for Boulters to Bray Swim

More than 230 people turned out at 6.15am to take part in the annual Boulters to Bray swim on Saturday.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill), started the event, which saw swimmers travel the 2.8km from Boulters Lock to the Waterside Inn in Bray.

After winning the event in 1968, 80-year-old Mike Hughes came 11th and was presented with a bottle of champagne to mark his extraordinary achievement.

The winning time of 35 minutes, 32 seconds was set by Austin Swain, who also won the Masters category for over-50s.

Accepting his trophies, Austin thanked the team who organised the event and paid tribute to Mr Hughes.

He said: “If I look half that good when I’m 80, I’ll be very happy.”

Next year’s Boulters to Bray swim will take place in the Thames on July 6, 2019.