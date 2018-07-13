M4 smart motorway plans go on show to the public

A public information event about the imminent upgrade of the M4 to a smart motorway took place in Holyport War Memorial Hall on Saturday.

Members of the public were given the chance to ask questions about the impending works that will transform the M4 between junction 3, near Hayes, and junction 12 at Theale into an all-lane-running smart motorway.

The first phase of the three-and-a-half year project will start this autumn on the stretch between junctions 8/9 for Maidenhead and 10 for Wokingham.

When works finish on the whole 32-mile stretch in spring 2022 the hard shoulder will be replaced by an extra lane and technology will be used to manage traffic to reduce delays and give drivers up-to-date information about conditions on the road ahead.

Bray Parish councillor Ken Elvin attended the event.

He said: “There was plenty of people there to talk to and there is some good news for Maidenhead.

“They were planning to put the main depot on the triangle site [a triangle bordered by the A330, the Ascot Road and the M4] but now they’ve acquired some farm land down near junction 10 which means quite a lot of the heavy stuff will be there rather than the triangle.”

He added this will be good news for residents surrounding the area including those in Willow Drive, Priors Way and homes on the A330.

Cllr Elvin said he was also impressed that Royal Borough representatives attended the event.

He said: “There was evidence of co-operation between RBWM and the highways people, and that must be welcomed because we are worried about additional traffic coming off the motorway during the construction period.”

Cllr Elvin predicts that drivers frustrated at the speed restrictions during construction will come off at junctions 8/9 and 6 to avoid the works and cause congestion in those areas.

He said: “Hopefully that won’t come as a surprise to RBWM and they will have some mitigation plan in place.”

Monkey Island Lane and the A330 Ascot Road will both see bridges being built.

Cllr Elvin said: “They’re going to build a new bridge next to the existing one and then demolish the old one.”

“Hopefully disturbance should be kept to a minimum.”

Another exhibition will take place at the Nicholsons Centre on Monday, July 16 from 2pm-7pm.