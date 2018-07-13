Call for punters to buy shares in North Star pub

A share offer is being launched as the bid to buy the North Star pub hits a critical stage.

The North Star Society, which is looking to bring the pub in Westborough Road into community ownership, is aiming to raise £280,000.

It hopes the local community will be moved to contribute to the total amount by becoming shareholders.

Bob Ginger, vice chairman of the North Star Society, said: “People from the Boyn Hill area or beyond who care about local communities, and who recognise the importance of a pub as a social hub, can help us by purchasing shares.

“We’re asking for a minimum investment of £250. This will give each shareholder the right to vote, and therefore a say in running the business.”

The group recently received the support of rural community charity The Plunkett Foundation. It gave the society a £2,500 bursary and the pub will receive a two-year package of specialist business advice as part of the ‘More Than a Pub’ programme.

Bob is also hoping to apply for a Crowdfunder Match Fund offered by Big Society Capital, which connects social investment to charities and social enterprises.

If the society’s application is successful, the facilitating organisation will match the funds the society makes up to a maximum of £100,000.

As well as looking for shareholders the society is also looking for anyone with skills in the areas of business, marketing, advertising or painting and decorating. To find out more about the campaign go to www.savethestar.co.uk and to buy share offers of any amount click on ‘Get Involved’.