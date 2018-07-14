Maidenhead Foodshare receives donation from Louis Baylis Trust

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped Maidenhead Foodshare provide extra free lunches to children.

Foodshare runs a food bank and distributes meals to people in and around Maidenhead who can’t afford to feed themselves properly.

After receiving a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, Foodshare will be able to provide free meals to about 60 children during school holidays – a time when their parents struggle to cover the extra food costs.

Lester Tanner, trustee of Maidenhead Foodshare, said: “It makes quite a big difference because we are doing it on quite a big scale.

“We can only do big extra things like this if we get extra money, we cannot afford to do it with just our own income.

“Without the generosity of the trust and other people who donate money, we can't do these extra things.”

Typically Maidenhead Foodshare gets most of its donations in the form of long-life food.

While that is essential for the foodbank, when it receives money it is able to buy fresh ingredients for its communal and ready meals.

With the school summer holidays beginning in a week’s time, Maidenhead Foodshare is preparing to host even more community meals for the children most in need.

Lester anticipates that there will be about 150 people per week who come to Foodshare’s communal meals and benefit from its ready meals, which are all cooked and prepared by one of its 90 volunteers.

He said: “The charity has an aim which is to support people in and around Maidenhead who are unable to feed themselves and their families.”