Advertiser's Summer Cracker Challenge raises £1350 for charity

The Summer Cracker Challenge trophy is coming home.

The Advertiser team ended countless years of hurt as they saw off competition from 11 teams from across the borough to emerge victorious in the charity fundraiser.

Sporting sides from the likes of Shanly, Lane4 and Pythagoras Communications braved the sweltering conditions at Braywick Park on Thursday, July 5.

The event raises money for the Tiser’s Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area.

Teams worked their way around a circuit of sporting activities, with Legacy Leisure staff tasked with refereeing the competitive showdowns.

Players battled it out across the net in the volleyball, ducked and dived in a game of touch rugby and did their best Average Joes impression in a dodgeball contest.

World Cup fever was on show during small-sided football matches, with teams also taking a big swing in the rounders.

Only two points separated eventual winners Team Tiser from runners-up Pythagoras Communications.

Competitors dug deep at the end to buy raffle tickets to boost the fundraising total to £1,350.

Jason Baylis, chairman of Baylis Media, said: “It was our best summer ever with more teams and more games.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people supporting local charities and organisations in the Maidenhead area.

“The weather was a little hot but I think everyone really enjoyed supporting one another in each event.

“All in all, a very enjoyable evening.”

The Advertiser’s Christmas challenge will be running in December and teams are invited to take part to help support good causes in the area.