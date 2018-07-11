SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: RAF 100th anniversary flypast passes over Maidenhead

    About 60 modern aircraft flew over Maidenhead and Windsor yesterday as part of a procession celebrating 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

    A convoy of 100 aircraft set off from Ipswich and flew over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at 1pm.

    Some of the historical and larger aircraft that had been part of the convoy split from the modern planes after passing over London, with some diverting to Runnymede and Hendon.

    Several groups of the RAF’s most advanced aircraft passed over Maidenhead just after 1.10pm, and hundreds gathered in parks and the town centre to see the spectacle.

