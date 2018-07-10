Burchetts Green Infant School celebrates 150 years

The history of an infant school was celebrated by pupils with a set of games on Saturday.

Burchetts Green C of E Infant School was marking its 150th anniversary.

Year two pupils played ukuleles to the tune of ‘Happy Birthday’, played games and enjoyed a barbecue to honour the school’s creation.

“It was a wonderful afternoon,” the headteacher, Delia Sheppard, said.

“The sun was obviously good to us.”

She believed the infant school’s origins lie in a educational building created by the Clayton East family, which lived in Hall Place – now the site of the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

She said the values and philosophy that motivated the family to donate to the school in the first place had ‘stayed the same’ in the last 150 years – generosity and good will.

Children were able to enjoy the day by getting one over their parents.

“One of the most popular things, due to the weather, was splat the dad,” Ms Sheppard said.

But the day finished in time for the dads to shower down and get back with the family for England’s quarter-final against Sweden – the school deliberately timed the celebrations to conclude ahead of the big game.