In pictures: Cyclists roll up for inaugural Maidenhead Bikeathon

Cyclists meandered through the countryside as they took part in the first Maidenhead Bikeathon.

People of all ages and abilities saddled-up for the event on Sunday which was organised by the Maidenhead Rotary Club.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion set the cyclists on their way from Maidenhead Office Park.

The 15-mile route saw them pedal through White Waltham, Waltham St Lawrence and Shurlock Row before returning to the starting point in Westacott Way.

A team of 26 marshals lined the course, handing out bottles of water and snacks to help the cyclists combat the energy-sapping conditions.

Vice president Sean Egan said: “The riders that came said they loved the route and a lot of them didn’t realise just how beautiful the countryside is in Maidenhead.”

The Shanly Foundation sponsored the event while Capita supported the organisers by allowing them to use Maidenhead Office Park for no charge.

Sean added: “We were looking for an event where we could attract lots of people regardless of their age and ability.

“Now that we’ve got one year under our belts we’ll certainly be looking to add a longer distance route for next year.”