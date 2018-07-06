'Mischievous' cat Alfie wins Top Pet prize

A ‘mischievous’ cat named Alfie has emerged as the champion of this year’s Maidenhead Advertiser Top Pet competition.

Alfie, who turns two in September, was bought for Chelsi Banks by her family as a 21st birthday present, which she says followed years of pestering.

“I was definitely very surprised but I was very excited,” she added.

Chelsi moved from her family home in Maidenhead to Furlong Road in Bourne End with her partner about two weeks ago.

Describing her beloved feline, the 22-year-old said: “He’s always up to mischief, he chases everything that flies in the world.

“During the day he’s quite sleepy and then in the evening he causes carnage.”

As a prize for winning the contest, Alfie was treated to a photoshoot with the Advertiser’s resident photographer and cat lover Ian Longthorne.

Event planner Chelsi said Alfie can ‘a bit of a scaredy cat’ at times and is a little bit camera shy, so it took a while for him to strike some poses.

She said she did not expect to win the Advertiser’s competition, which saw animal lovers submit photos of their treasured pets.

“I was really surprised when they called. There were lots of dogs in there and I think people generally speaking are more dog people than cat people.

“There were some really cute dogs in there.”

Chelsi says her and Alfie have been inseparable since he was welcomed into the family.

“I love him, he doesn’t really leave my side when I’m around,” she said.