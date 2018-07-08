Knowl Hill pupils recognised for creative writing talent

The creative writing talents of pupils at Knowl Hill Academy were recognised in a prize-giving event at St Peter’s Church last week.

An annual competition sees pupils write about a termly topic, which this year was ‘hoist the sails’.

Teachers and judges were spoilt for choice when it came to choosing the winners and runners-up from each year group, with tales of swashbuckling pirates, globetrotting travellers and stories centred on disaster.

Head of school Nichole Bourner said: “The Knowl Hill Village Association donates money to this competition every year and we do an awards ceremony.

“Each child writes a story and the teacher whittles it down to five or six in each year group and they then go to the Knowl Hill Village Association and they choose one winner and a second and third place for each year group.

“The children absolutely love it.”