Pets Corner: Oscar and Bandit at the RSPCA

Oscar is a beautiful two-year-old golden Bengal cat who needs an experienced owner. He is extremely timid as he is not used to being handled with love. He has come on well since arriving at the RSPCA but will get on much better once in a safe home environment.

W Bandit is a typical lively playful three-month-old kitten but when playing is done, she loves to curl up on a lap with a loud purr.

She came from a multi-cat household and is fine with children.

To ask about these or any animals in the care of East Berks RSPCA, call 07852 481079 or fill in the online enquiry form on www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk