Woman with cerebral palsy hits out at disabled facilities in Maidenhead

A wheelchair user with cerebral palsy has hit out at the state of disabled facilities in Maidenhead town centre.

Alexandria Hunter, 29, of Derwent Drive, Burnham, regularly visits the town but faces difficulties when needing to use the toilets.

She believes more awareness of difficulties facing disabled people is needed to improve their conditions and accessibility.

“The Sainsbury’s toilet is totally inaccessible for anyone on their own in a wheelchair,” she said.

“It is very distressing for any disabled person to wander around the town looking for a toilet to use and should not happen.”

She also praised the Nicholsons Centre for keeping its disabled toilets maintained.

Ms Hunter highlighted how at Sainsbury’s, in Providence Place, the lock is out of reach for someone in a wheelchair.

She needs to contact a member of staff to open it for her when she needs the toilet there.

She put in a complaint about the toilet in April.

She added that in Marks and Spencer, in Maidenhead High Street, the disabled toilet sink appears easy to damage and she claims any exertion applied to it makes it look like it could fall off.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s told the Advertiser that the store seemed to be unaware of the complaint but did not provide further comment at the time of going to press.

A Marks and Spencer spokeswoman said: “Being an accessible retailer is very important to us and we are working to make sure our disabled toilet facilities in the Maidenhead store are fully functioning.”