Inaugural Maidenhead Week hailed as a success

The success of Maidenhead Week means that it is likely to be become a mainstay in the town, with one organiser declaring it ‘the start of something’.

The event, which ran from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 29, was organised by nine trustees from the Maidenhead Heritage Centre to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

A number of events, including Carters Steam Fair and several online quizzes were available for Maidonians to enjoy, and the week was rounded off with a gala dinner, with 91 people in attendance.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre trustee Olu Odeniyi, said: “It was the start of something.

“There’s so much rich heritage within Maidenhead.

“Heritage isn’t about any one person or organisation, it’s about a community.”

Mr Odeniyi said his highlight of the week was the gala dinner, which Royal Borough Mayor Paul Lion and Berkshire High Sheriff Graham Barker both attended.

Mr Odeniyi believes that after the success of the first-ever Maidenhead Week, it will continue for years to come.