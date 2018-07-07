Legoland staff install sculptures in Alexander Devine sensory garden

Lego sculptures have been built in the garden of a children’s hospice.

Legoland staff paid a visit to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice on Monday and put up a number of models of frogs, butterflies, dragonflies and other woodland wildlife.

The sculptures were installed in the hospice’s sensory garden, which contains different areas that represent all five senses.

Fiona Devine, co-founder of Alexander Devine, said: “It looks great, the garden is really beautiful.

“The children have responded really well, they really love it.

“The sensory garden is supposed to represent all five senses and the models have been placed accordingly.”

The sculptures have been designed with the garden’s woodland theme in mind, and the models include a fox, a frog placed in a pond, bees, butterflies and dragonflies.

The work is not yet complete, with Legoland staff set to return to do some more landscaping.

The team are still in need of ‘sensory’ plants, such as grasses or shrubs.

If you would like to donate a plant to the hospice email paula.young@legoland.co.uk