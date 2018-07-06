Men in Sheds move to community centre

A ‘Men in Sheds’ initiative to tackle loneliness has moved to the Boyn Grove Community Centre.

Founded by Chris Allen, a consultant clinical psychologist, the aim of the sheds is to provide a space where men can connect and chat while enjoying a spot of gardening.

The scheme was launched initially at Braywick Heath Nurseries but members were unable to build a shed in Braywick Park.

It is hoped that if there is a large enough membership the shed will have power installed and progress to being a year-round facility with woodwork tools.

Chris said: “When faced by life-changing experiences such as retirement, bereavement or unemployment, men can feel worthless and cut-off, particularly when their identity has been linked to their job.

“I wanted an activity that men could attend, particularly if they were practically minded and did not want to go to coffee mornings or more talking-based activities.”

Boyn Grove Community Centre, in Courthouse Road, is run by care provider Optalis and it is intended that it will join forces with Chris to develop joint projects for their users.

Men of any age who wish to visit the shed on Fridays from 10am-12.30pm should contact chris.allen@berkshire.nhs.uk