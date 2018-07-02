In pictures: Gin in the Park 2018

Punters enjoyed the sunny weather with refreshing gins and tonics at the second annual Gin in the Park at Guards Club Park on Sunday.

The event included stands from mostly companies from the surrounding area, which served up gins, cocktails and food for thirsty and hungry visitors.

Tickets were sold out within 10 minutes after going on sale online, and the event had to be split into two halves to allow more people to come in.

Gin in the Park is organised by Maidenhead Town Centre manager Steph James and Ranj Nagi, co-owner of Saints Cafe in Mark’s Road.

Ranj said: “It’s about exposing and promoting local gin distilleries — smaller businesses who don’t really get that chance in bigger festivals.”

Ranj said that the capacity for the festival could not be raised due to licensing conditions, but said that her and Steph are considering stretching the event across two days in future years so that more people can attend.

“The number of people and the support from Maidenhead in itself is outstanding,” she added.

As well as food and drink, music was also played by performers from the area, including swing, jazz, rock n’ roll and songs from the New Maidenhead Choir.

Ranj said one reason her and Steph launched the festival was because it had been about 25 years since any kind of community event had been held in Guards Club Park.

Speaking on the day, Steph said: “It’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves. The sun’s out — you couldn’t ask for more.”