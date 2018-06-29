Firefighters put out car fire near Bisham Woods

05:41PM, Friday 29 June 2018
Firefighters were called to a car which had set alight just outside Bisham Woods on this morning (Friday).
One crew from Maidenhead fire station was called to the scene at about 10.30am and spent about half an hour tackling the blaze.
Firefighters say the Black Audi A3 was written off as a result of the fire, the cause of which is unknown.
No one was injured.
