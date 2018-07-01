SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 01
29 °C
Mon, 02
27 °C
Tue, 03
26 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Pets Corner: Maggie and Ella at TVAW

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    Four-year-old Maggie, above, and her daughter Ella, 10 months, are a sweet pair of cats looking for a new home together where they would be the only animals.

    They have both been spayed and microchipped.

    They have been used to playing with children and both have a very gentle playful nature. They also both enjoy being fussed and purr loudly.

    Please call 0118 972 2082 or visit the TVAW website – www.tvaw.org.uk to find out more.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved