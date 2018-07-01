Pets Corner: Maggie and Ella at TVAW

06:00PM, Sunday 01 July 2018
Four-year-old Maggie, above, and her daughter Ella, 10 months, are a sweet pair of cats looking for a new home together where they would be the only animals.
They have both been spayed and microchipped.
They have been used to playing with children and both have a very gentle playful nature. They also both enjoy being fussed and purr loudly.
Please call 0118 972 2082 or visit the TVAW website – www.tvaw.org.uk to find out more.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A rapist who ‘took advantage of’ and ‘abducted’ his victim was jailed today.
An animal sanctuary boss has admitted six charges of mistreating pets.