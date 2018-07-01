Anniversary of Refugee Week marked at BCA

Exchange students and guest speakers helped mark the 20th anniversary of Refugee Week at the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) last week.

On Tuesday, June 19, the college extended an equality, diversity and culture project involving German exchange students to mark the week.

This year was the week’s 20th anniversary which is for ‘celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees’.

The English leg of the exchange focused on migration, refuge and asylum.

Viv Robinson, health and social care lecturer and care certificate assessor, said: “The nature of the Level 3 Health & Social Care course lends itself to social issues.

“This project will broaden their knowledge for their curriculum but more specifically give them a better insight in societal problems that their generation will have to face.”

The impact of Brexit and open door policies were also looked at to give students a better grasp of the fundamentals around the issue.

The college also welcomed three speakers to talk about the issues centring around refugees. Edward Nicholson is a barrister with ongoing involvement in cases with asylum seekers; Jim Ewan works for Amnesty International; and Liz Hibberd is an educator and trainer specialising in refugee awareness workshops.

Ms Robinson added: “I wanted the activities and project to be not just educational but truly meaningful.”