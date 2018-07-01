Littlewick Green fair celebrates peace

Wellies were thrown, ropes were pulled and sacks were worn as hundreds flocked to the green to mark peace following the end of the First World War on Saturday.

About 200 adults and children were there to celebrate the peace so welcomed after the long years of war by eating, drinking, playing games and enjoying the sun.

It also provided the opportunity to pay respects to the fallen of the Great War, with Littlewick Green Society chairman Richard Moores reading out the names of nine local soldiers who lost their lives, followed by a minute’s silence.

Three First World War songs were then sung – Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag, It’s a Long Way to Tipperary and Keep the Home Fires Burning, which was written by former Littlewick Green resident Ivor Novello.

Then came the games, including an egg-and-spoon-race, sack race and welly throwing. The adult’s tug-of-war ended prematurely when the rope snapped mid-tug.

Richard said: “Who would have thought welly throwing could be so dangerous?

“More than one went towards those sitting along the running track.

“One made it onto the tent roof as well – what fun.

“For the second time we broke the tug-of-war rope. The ladies think it was their strength while the men were sure it was them.

“Will we ever know?”