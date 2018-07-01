Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards: Online vote to decide best charity

The public will decide who has been the best charity of 2018 at this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The Best Charity Award is a unique category, with the winner being determined by a public vote rather than a panel of judges.

Nominations can be made until Friday, July 27 with nominees then being whittled down to a shortlist of three.

A vote will then be held on the Maidenhead Advertiser website, sponsors of the award, when the shortlist has been announced.

The most popular charity will be revealed at the awards ceremony at Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn on Friday, September 21.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, said: “We chose to support the Best Charity Award because we align ourselves with the community.

“We’re run by the Louis Baylis Trust and that has been the legacy of this business since 1869.”

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive at Baylis Media, added: “The award was the obvious choice for us as it fits so well with what we do, whether that is promotion of activities through our news pages or the funds that are passed to local charities to help those in need in our community.

“Sadly more and more are needing the help of charitable organisations so we are proud to help highlight the good work charities do by sponsoring the award.”