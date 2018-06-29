Town centre bunting to remain up all summer as cost is revealed

The cost of purchasing and installing the bunting in the town centre was £4,392, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

The bunting has been up since the start of April and was originally installed ahead of the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

At the time a Royal Borough council spokesman said: “As with towns and cities up and down the country Maidenhead is being decorated as part of the celebrations for the upcoming wedding.

“We installed similar bunting to mark HM The Queen’s 90th birthday and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Due to the high demand for these decorations the order needed to be placed in good time.”

It has confirmed that the bunting will remain up all summer.