Firefighters called to car fire on M4 between Maidenehad and Slough

A blue Audi was completely destroyed after its engine caught on fire on the M4 between Maidenhead and Slough in the early hours this morning (Friday).

Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Windsor were called to the scene between junctions 7 and 8/9 at about 1am.

Highways England was also in attendance.

Firefighters spent about an hour putting out the blazing car on the hard shoulder, which was completely burnt out.

Two eastbound lanes of the motorway were temporarily closed.

It is not known what caused the fire. No one was injured.