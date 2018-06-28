SITE INDEX

    • Advertiser Top Pet winner announced

    The votes are in and the public has spoken. The winner of the 2018 Advertiser Top Pet competition can be revealed as – Alfie the cat.

    Alfie, who belongs to Chelsi Banks from Maidenhead, polled the most votes in the competition run in the Advertiser earlier this month.

    See next week’s Advertiser for the full story.

