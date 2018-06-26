In pictures: Riverside Children's Centre holds Eid Mubarak family fun day

Families enjoyed Bollywood dancing, miniature train rides and a mobile farm at an Eid Mubarak family fun day.

Riverside Children’s Centre, in West Dean, held a day of fun-filled activities on Saturday (Jun23) to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Youngsters got the chance to meet farmyard animals including goats and ponies at the Basil and Crew mobile petting zoo.

Stylish henna tattoos were also on offer from a young mum’s group from Maidenhead Mosque with families also showing their moves with some Bollywood dancing.

Heather Piper, parenting worker at Riverside Children’s Centre, said: “We put on Christmas events and in the name of diversity and equality we organised this for all parts of the community.”

As well as providing activities for young children during the week, Riverside Children’s Centre also offers parenting classes and adult learning facilities.

Call 01628 685642 for details.