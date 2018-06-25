Berkshire College of Agriculture hosts England's Strongest Man

The final of England’s Strongest Man took place in Maidenhead this weekend.

The event saw 12 regional qualifiers test their brute strength by lifting cars, pressing logs and carrying metal frames weighing more than 400 kilograms.

Crowds gathered to watch the main event on Sunday (Jun24) in the indoor equine area at the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green.

Bristol’s Ryan England and Basingstoke’s Colin Hawkins led the way in the maximum log press as they managed to pass the 180 kilograms mark.

The muscular men also took on the Super Yoke, which challenged them to walk 25 metres carrying a metal frame weighing more than 420 kilograms.

A car lifting challenge saw the competitors lift up a Vauxhall Zafira as many times as they could, with Yorkshire’s Sean Logan emerging victorious.

He qualified for next month’s UK Strongest Man final alongside Newcastle’s Kevin Coils, Yorkshire’s Phil Roberts, Basingstoke’s Colin Hawkins and Bristol’s Ryan England.

A range of other categories took place over the weekend including Amateur UK’s Strongest Man, and Under 23s UK’s Strongest Man.