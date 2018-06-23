Touch rugby group enters Cracker Challenge

Touch rugby organisers will hope their love of sport helps them through the Advertiser’s Summer Cracker Challenge’s arduous physical challenges.

In 2 Touch organises touch rugby activities in Maidenhead and the Thames Valley, and runs the O2Touch League at Maidenhead Rugby Club in Braywick Road, Maidenhead.

Touch rugby coach Sammie Phillips said: “We are used to being competitive so I don’t think we are going to be a pushover.”

But the chance to reign supreme over rivals, including last year’s champions Shanly Group, is not the only appeal.

“We are helping run the touch rugby activity at the event and we would quite like to try our hand at other sports as well,” Sammie said. “It is a nice opportunity to do a bit of team building.”

The Cracker Challenge, which sees teams compete in physical and mental challenges, will take place at Braywick Park on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm.

Teams pay £100 to enter, and all the money goes towards the Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups within the area.

Entries to the challenge closed yesterday (Wednesday). Teams confirmed for the tournament are the Magnet Leisure Centre, The North View Group, Lane 4, Shanly Group and In 2 Touch.