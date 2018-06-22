Entries remain open for 2018 Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards

Entries are still open for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2018.

This week, the spotlight is on the Corporate Social Responsibility award, which is sponsored by the Royal Borough.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are proud to sponsor the best CSR (corporate social responsibility) programme at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards to highlight the important part that local businesses play in supporting the borough through the investment, people and vibrancy they bring to the area.”

Last year, the award was won by the Advertiser and its owner, Baylis Media.

The closing date for the entries is Friday, July 27.

A black tie awards dinner will take place on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, from 7pm.

Companies in Maidenhead and Windsor can enter the competition in up to three categories by going to www.mwbusinessawards.com/Categories and downloading the application.